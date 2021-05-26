UFPI Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/28/21

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/28/21, UFP Industries Inc (Symbol: UFPI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.15, payable on 6/15/21. As a percentage of UFPI's recent stock price of $79.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from UFPI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.76% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of UFPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UFPI's low point in its 52 week range is $43.70 per share, with $89.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.15.

In Wednesday trading, UFP Industries Inc shares are currently up about 1.5% on the day.

