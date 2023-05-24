UFPI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of UFP Industries Inc (Symbol: UFPI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.56, changing hands as low as $80.13 per share. UFP Industries Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UFPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UFPI's low point in its 52 week range is $64.125 per share, with $99.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.34.

