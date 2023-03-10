UFPI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of UFP Industries Inc (Symbol: UFPI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $79.61, changing hands as low as $79.45 per share. UFP Industries Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UFPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, UFPI's low point in its 52 week range is $64.125 per share, with $99.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.50.
Also see: Highest Yield Preferreds
Funds Holding TEAR
TBLU Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.