UFP Technologies (UFPT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of UFP Technologies Inc. (Symbol: UFPT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $164.92, changing hands as high as $166.75 per share. UFP Technologies Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UFPT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, UFPT's low point in its 52 week range is $103.6409 per share, with $205.0825 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $165.67.
