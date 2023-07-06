UFP Technologies (UFPT) Price Target Increased by 35.98% to 227.46

The average one-year price target for UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) has been revised to 227.46 / share. This is an increase of 35.98% from the prior estimate of 167.28 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 224.22 to a high of 235.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.09% from the latest reported closing price of 191.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 352 funds or institutions reporting positions in UFP Technologies. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UFPT is 0.25%, an increase of 23.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.87% to 7,310K shares. The put/call ratio of UFPT is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 703K shares representing 9.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 706K shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UFPT by 3.70% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 480K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 318K shares, representing an increase of 33.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UFPT by 53.60% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 472K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 466K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UFPT by 0.21% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 336K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 380K shares, representing a decrease of 13.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFPT by 5.49% over the last quarter.

AltraVue Capital holds 296K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 297K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFPT by 5.68% over the last quarter.

UFP Technologies Background Information

UFP Technologies is an innovative designer and custom manufacturer of components, subassemblies, products, and packaging primarily for the medical market. Utilizing highly specialized foams, films and plastics, UFP converts raw materials through laminating, molding, radio frequency welding and fabricating techniques. The Company is diversified by also providing highly engineered solutions to customers in the aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer, electronics and industrial markets.

