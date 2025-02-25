UFP Technologies Q4 Profit Surges

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT) Tuesday announced 41.1 percent increase in fourth quarter earnings, compared to the prior year.

Currrently, shares are at $256.30, up 6.38 percent on a volume of 35,633 shares. The shares had closed at $240.94 on Monday.

The quarterly net income was $16.38 million, up from $11.61 million a year ago. On a per share basis, earnings were $2.10, up from $1.51 last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $19.16 million or $2.46 per share, up from $12.64 million or $1.64 per share a year ago.

Net sales surged 41.9 percent to $144.07 million from $101.49 million last year.

