UFP Technologies, Inc. Reports 41% Increase in Q1 2025 Net Sales, Achieving $17.2 Million Net Income

UFP Technologies reports Q1 2025 net income of $17.2 million, with 41% sales growth driven by strong medical market demand.

Quiver AI Summary

UFP Technologies, Inc. reported a strong financial performance for the first quarter of 2025, with a net income of $17.2 million, up 35% from $12.7 million in the same quarter of 2024. Net sales rose by 41% to $148.1 million, largely driven by a 50% growth in the medical market segment. The company's MedTech business saw substantial demand, particularly in Safe Patient Handling products, with other segments also achieving growth. Despite a decline in Robotic Surgery sales, overall organic sales growth was 2.3%. The company has expanded its manufacturing capacity in the Dominican Republic to meet demand and is actively pursuing acquisition opportunities to bolster growth. The results reflect strong operational progress and strategic investments, positioning UFP Technologies for future expansion and increased revenue potential.

Potential Positives

Net income for Q1 2025 increased by 35.4% to $17.2 million, demonstrating strong financial performance compared to $12.7 million in Q1 2024.

Net sales rose significantly by 41.1% to $148.1 million, marking a robust increase from $105.0 million in the prior year.

Operating income saw a substantial growth of 45.2%, reaching $23.1 million, up from $15.9 million in the same period last year, indicating improved operational efficiency.

The company secured an exclusive manufacturing rights agreement with its second-largest customer for the Safe Patient Handling business through June 2030, which is expected to drive future revenue growth.

Potential Negatives

Despite overall revenue growth, there was a significant 15% decline in the Advanced Components business, indicating challenges in that sector.

The company reported a slight decrease in gross margin from 28.6% to 28.5%, suggesting potential issues with cost management or pricing power.

There are concerns regarding a 6% decline in Robotic Surgery sales, which may impact future growth expectations in that product line.

FAQ

What were UFP Technologies' Q1 financial results for 2025?

UFP Technologies reported a net income of $17.2 million, or $2.21 per diluted share, with net sales of $148.1 million.

How did UFP Technologies grow compared to Q1 2024?

Net income rose by 35.4% and net sales increased by 41.1% compared to the first quarter of 2024.

What are the key drivers of UFP Technologies’ growth?

Significant growth was observed in the MedTech sector, particularly in Safe Patient Handling, with a 50% increase in revenue.

What strategic initiatives is UFP Technologies pursuing?

The company is expanding its manufacturing facilities in the Dominican Republic and evaluating multiple acquisition opportunities.

When is the next UFP Technologies conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 10:00 AM Eastern time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$UFPT Insider Trading Activity

$UFPT insiders have traded $UFPT stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UFPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

R JEFFREY BAILLY (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 40,437 shares for an estimated $14,057,292 .

. DANIEL C CROTEAU has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 6,846 shares for an estimated $1,563,723 .

. CYNTHIA L FELDMANN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,403 shares for an estimated $863,813 .

. SYMERIA HUDSON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,293 shares for an estimated $781,518 .

. RONALD J LATAILLE (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 400 shares for an estimated $91,635

JASON HOLT (Vice President) sold 146 shares for an estimated $50,032

$UFPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of $UFPT stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



NEWBURYPORT, Mass., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPT), a designer and custom manufacturer of comprehensive solutions primarily for the medical market, today reported net income of $17.2 million or $2.21 per diluted common share outstanding for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to net income of $12.7 million or $1.64 per diluted common share outstanding for the first quarter of 2024. Net Sales for the first quarter were $148.1 million compared to 2024 first quarter sales of $105.0 million. Throughout this news release, reference is made to non-GAAP measures including organic sales growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted SG&A, adjusted net income and EPS, and EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Information” at the end of this news release.





“I am very pleased with our first quarter results and continued progress on a number of key strategic fronts,” said R. Jeffrey Bailly, Chairman & CEO. “In Q1, revenue grew 41%, operating income grew 45%, and net income grew 35%. Our MedTech business grew 50%, driven by strong demand in the Safe Patient Handling space. Our Interventional and Surgical, Infection Prevention, Orthopedics, and Advanced Wound Care market segments also recorded strong results, with each growing more than 25%. Our recent acquisitions were solid contributors to this growth. MedTech organic growth was 5.4%, despite a 6% decline in Robotic Surgery sales, which are expected to grow modestly this year following an inventory build by our largest customer in 2024. Overall, organic growth was 2.3%. Our Advanced Components business declined 15% as we continue to focus resources on our fastest-growing MedTech opportunities.”





“During the quarter, we executed an agreement with our second-largest customer that provides exclusive manufacturing rights for a significant portion of our Safe Patient Handling business through June 2030,” said Bailly. “To accommodate growing demand in this space, we have roughly doubled the size of our Santiago, Dominican Republic manufacturing operation. We also made important progress in our other Dominican Republic expansion plans. We have committed to a fifth building at our La Romana Robotic Surgery campus and installed and qualified new equipment lines for two robotic surgery programs scheduled to launch in the second half of the year. These programs should generate significant revenue in 2026 and beyond as a result of our agreement.”





“We are also continuing our efforts on the acquisition front, and currently evaluating multiple opportunities,” said Bailly. “We recently closed on a small fold-in acquisition that fits very nicely with our recent purchase of AJR Enterprises. It’s a former sister company of AJR, located in the same facility, that brings us much-needed manufacturing space, capacity, and direct labor talent to help us meet growing customer demand. In addition, our balance sheet has strengthened as we continue to pay down debt. And our pipeline of new opportunities, both internal and external growth, is substantial and growing. For these reasons and more, we remain excited about our future.”







Financial Highlights:









Sales for the first quarter increased 41.1% to $148.1 million, from $105.0 million in the first quarter of 2024. First quarter sales to the medical market increased 50.4% to $135.4 million from $90.0 million in the first quarter of 2024. First quarter sales to all other markets decreased 15.0% to $12.7 million from $15.0 million in the first quarter of 2024. Organic sales growth for the first quarter was 2.3%.



Gross profit as a percentage of sales (“gross margin”) decreased slightly to 28.5% for the first quarter of 2025, from 28.6% in the first quarter of 2024.



Selling, general, and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) for the first quarter increased 34.6% to $18.7 million compared to $13.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. As a percentage of sales, SG&A decreased to 12.6% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 13.2% in the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted SG&A increased 27.5% to $16.3 million in the first quarter of 2025 from $12.8 million in the same period of 2024. As a percentage of sales, adjusted SG&A decreased to 11.0% in the first quarter of 2025 from 12.2% in the same period of 2024.



Operating income for the first quarter of 2025 increased 45.2% to $23.1 million, from $15.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted operating income for the first quarter increased 49.5% to $25.8 million from $17.3 million in the first quarter of 2024.



Net income increased 35.4% to $17.2 million in the first quarter of 2025, from $12.7 million in the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income increased 40.1% to $19.2 million in the first quarter of 2025, from $13.7 million in the first quarter of 2024.



Earnings per share increased to $2.21 per diluted share outstanding in the first quarter of 2025, from $1.64 in the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted earnings per diluted share outstanding increased to $2.47 in the first quarter of 2025, from $1.77 in the same period of 2024.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 45.9% to $30.2 million from $20.7 million in the first quarter of 2024.













About UFP Technologies, Inc.







UFP Technologies is a designer and custom manufacturer of comprehensive solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. UFP is an important link in the medical device supply chain and a valued outsource partner to many of the top medical device manufacturers in the world. The Company’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices and packaging for minimally invasive surgery, infection prevention, wound care, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implants.











Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income







(in thousands, except per share data



)







(unaudited)















Three Months Ended

















March 31,





















2025





















2024















Net sales





$





148,148













$





105,009













Cost of sales









105,997

















74,926













Gross profit









42,151

















30,083













Selling, general and administrative expenses









18,725

















13,912













Acquisition Costs









37

















-













Change in fair value of contingent consideration









263

















238













Loss on disposal of fixed assets









-

















9













Operating income









23,126

















15,924













Interest expense, net









2,809

















631













Other expense (income)









36

















(42





)









Income before income tax expense









20,281

















15,335













Income tax expense









3,097

















2,642













Net income





$





17,184













$





12,693

































Net income per share outstanding





$





2.24













$





1.66













Net income per diluted share outstanding





$





2.21













$





1.64

































Weighted average shares outstanding









7,688

















7,651













Weighted average diluted shares outstanding









7,776

















7,737















































UFP Technologies





Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets







(in thousands)





(unaudited)



























March 31,













December 31,





















2025





















2024















Assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





14,028













$





13,450













Receivables, net









93,779

















84,677













Inventories









89,839

















87,536













Other current assets









8,240

















9,282













Net property, plant, and equipment









71,506

















70,564













Goodwill









190,558

















189,657













Intangible assets, net









142,668

















144,252













Other assets









32,024

















29,577













Total assets





$





642,642













$





628,995













Liabilities and equity:





















Accounts payable





$





29,702













$





24,269













Current installments, net of long-term debt









12,500

















12,500













Other current liabilities









37,672

















39,526













Long-term debt, excluding current installments









170,250

















176,875













Other liabilities









31,844

















33,065













Total liabilities









281,968

















286,235













Total equity









360,674

















342,760













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$





642,642













$





628,995



































Conference Call







The Company has scheduled a conference call on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 10:00 AM Eastern time. Participants may join the call using the following dial-in numbers:







Toll-Free: 1-888-243-4451











International: 1-412-542-4135















A live webcast of the conference call and accompanying materials will be available at



www.ufpt.com



.





A replay of the webcast will be accessible following the event on the Company’s Investor Relations website at



https://ufpt.com/investors/



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the Company’s future financial or operating performance and may be identified by words such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” or similar words. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s future financial or operating performance; the continuing operation of the Company’s locations, the maintenance of its facilities and the sufficiency of the Company’s supply chain, inventory, liquidity and capital resources, including increased costs in connection with such efforts; statements about the Company’s acquisition strategies and opportunities and the Company’s growth potential and strategies for growth; statements about the integration and performance of recent acquisitions; statements about the Company’s ability to realize the benefits expected from our pipeline of acquisition opportunities and recently completed acquisitions, including any related synergies; expectations regarding customer demand and the impact of long-term customer and vendor agreements; and any indication that the Company may be able to sustain or increase its sales, earnings or earnings per share, or its sales, earnings or earnings per share growth rates. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions made by the Company as of the date hereof and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the Company's general ability to execute its business plans; industry conditions, including fluctuations in supply, demand and prices for the Company's products and services due to inflation, the war in Ukraine, or otherwise; risks associated with governmental regulations and/or sanctions affecting the import and export of products, including global trade barriers, additional taxes, tariff increases, cash repatriation restrictions, retaliations and boycotts between the U.S. and other countries; risks associated with domestic, regional and global political risks and uncertainties; risks associated with our or third-party use of artificial intelligence technologies; risks relating to the Company’s ability to achieve anticipated benefits of acquisitions and other risks; risks relating to delayed payments by our customers and the potential for reduced or canceled orders; risks related to customer concentration; risks associated with new product and program launches; risks relating to our performance and the performance of our counterparties under the agreements we have entered into; the risk that our two largest customers, on whom we depend for a substantial portion of our annual revenues, will not purchase the expected volume of goods under the supply agreements we have entered into with them because, among other things, they no longer require the products at all or to the degree they anticipated or because, among other things, Intuitive Surgical SARL, our largest customer, decides to manufacture the products itself or through one of its affiliates it obtains the products from other listed suppliers specified in our agreement; the risk that we will not achieve expected rebates under the applicable supply agreement; risks relating to our ability to maintain increased levels of production at profitable levels, if at all; or to continue to increase production rates and risks relating to disruptions and delays in our supply chain or labor force and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Forward-looking statements are also subject to the risks and other issues described above under “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information,” which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations included in the Company’s forward-looking statements included in this press release.







Non-GAAP Financial Information







This news release includes non-generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) performance measures. Management considers Organic Sales Growth, Adjusted SG&A, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP measures. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management's financial and operational decision-making, including evaluation of the Company’s historical operating results. The Company’s management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating the Company’s operating performance and are similar measures reported by publicly listed U.S. competitors, and regularly used by securities analysts, institutional investors, and other interested parties in analyzing operating performance and prospects. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company's operations that, when viewed with GAAP results and the reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, may provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company’s business. By providing these non-GAAP measures, the Company’s management intends to provide investors with a meaningful, consistent comparison of the Company’s performance for the periods presented. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company's definition of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures of performance used by other companies in other industries or within the same industry.











Organic Sales Growth Rate Reconciliation







(in thousands)



























Three Months Ended

















March 31,





















2025





















2024















Overall Net Sales





$





148,148













$





105,009













Net Sales from Acquired Operations









(40,678





)













-













Organic Sales





$





107,470













$





105,009

































Organic Growth Sales Rate









2.3





%



















































Adjusted Operating Income Reconciliation







(in thousands)























Three Months Ended

















March 31,





















2025





















2024















Operating income (GAAP)





$





23,126













$





15,924













Adjustments:





















Acquisition Costs









37

















-













Change in fair value of contingent consideration









263

















238













Amortization of Intangible Assets









2,387

















1,099













Loss on disposal of fixed assets









-

















9













Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP)





$





25,813













$





17,270















































Adjusted Selling General and









Administrative Expenses (SG&A)







(in thousands)































Three Months Ended

















March 31,





















2025





















2024















SG&A (GAAP)





$





18,725













$





13,912













Adjustments:





















Amortization of Intangible Assets









(2,387





)













(1,099





)









Adjusted SG&A (Non-GAAP)





$





16,338













$





12,813













Adjusted SG&A as a % of sales









11.0





%













12.2





%











































Adjusted Net Income and









Diluted Common Share Outstanding Reconciliation







(in thousands, except per share data)























Three Months Ended

















March 31,





















2025





















2024















Net Income (GAAP)





$





17,184













$





12,693













Adjustments (net of taxes):





















Acquisition Costs









37

















-













Change in fair value of contingent consideration









263

















238













Amortization of intangibles









2,387

















1,099













Loss on disposal of fixed assets









-

















9













Taxes on Adjustments









(665





)













(333





)









Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)





$





19,206













$





13,706

































Adjusted Net Income per diluted share outstanding (Non-GAAP)





$





2.47













$





1.77













Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding









7,776

















7,737























EBITDA Reconciliation







(in thousands)























Three Months Ended

















March 31,





















2025





















2024















Net Income (GAAP)





$





17,184













$





12,693













Income tax expense









3,097

















2,642













Interest expense, net









2,809









-









631













Depreciation









2,247

















1,899













Amortization of intangible assets









2,387

















1,099













EBITDA (Non-GAAP)





$





27,724













$





18,964













Adjustments:





















Share based compensation





$





2,212













$





1,513













Acquisition Costs









37

















-













Change in fair value contingent consideration









263

















238













Loss on disposal of fixed assets









-

















9













Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)





$





30,236













$





20,724

































UFP Technologies, Inc.





100 Hale Street





Newburyport, MA 01950 USA







www.ufpt.com







Contact: Ron Lataille





978-234-0926,



rlataille@ufpt.com





