UFP Technologies, Inc. Reports 2024 Financial Results with 31.3% Increase in Net Income and 26.1% Growth in Net Sales

UFP Technologies reported a significant increase in net income and sales for 2024, driven by strong growth in its medical segment.

Quiver AI Summary

UFP Technologies, Inc., a custom manufacturer of engineered solutions for the medical market, reported significant financial growth for 2024, with net income rising by 31.3% to $59.0 million compared to $44.9 million in 2023. The company's adjusted net income increased by 32.5% to $67.6 million, while net sales surged 26.1% to $504.4 million. For the fourth quarter, net income was $16.4 million, up 41.1% from the previous year, with sales for this quarter reaching $144.1 million, a 41.9% increase. The company attributed its success to organic growth and strong contributions from recently acquired companies. Looking forward, UFP Technologies plans to expand operations in the Dominican Republic and anticipates launching major programs in the latter half of 2025, driven by an active acquisition strategy and a robust pipeline of opportunities.

Potential Positives

UFP Technologies, Inc. reported a substantial year-over-year increase in net income for 2024, rising 31.3% to $59.0 million from $44.9 million in 2023.

Adjusted net income showed an impressive 32.5% growth, reaching $67.6 million in 2024, indicating strong operational efficiency and profitability improvements.

Net sales for 2024 reached $504.4 million, a 26.1% increase compared to the previous year, highlighting robust revenue growth and market demand for the company’s products.

The company plans to expand operations in the Dominican Republic to accommodate new business wins and increased demand, indicating strategic growth and investment in operational capacity.

Potential Negatives

Significant increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A), which grew 41.9% for the fourth quarter and 22.3% for the full year, indicating potential issues with cost management.

Sales to all other markets decreased by 7.0%, suggesting a reliance on the MedTech sector that may expose the company to risks associated with fluctuations in that market.

Company's long-term debt increased significantly from $28 million to $177 million, raising concerns about financial leverage and future financial stability.

FAQ

What were UFP Technologies' net income figures for 2024?

UFP Technologies reported a net income of $59.0 million for 2024, a 31.3% increase from 2023.

How much did UFP Technologies' net sales grow in 2024?

Net sales for 2024 grew to $504.4 million, reflecting a 26.1% increase compared to 2023.

What was the adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2024?

Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased to $19.2 million, a 51.6% rise from the previous year.

How did UFP Technologies perform in the MedTech market?

MedTech sales rose by 48.6% to $132.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

What are the future growth plans for UFP Technologies?

The company plans to launch two major programs in the second half of 2025 and continues its acquisition strategy.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$UFPT Insider Trading Activity

$UFPT insiders have traded $UFPT stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UFPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

R JEFFREY BAILLY (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 40,437 shares for an estimated $14,057,292 .

. SYMERIA HUDSON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,293 shares for an estimated $781,518 .

. CYNTHIA L FELDMANN sold 647 shares for an estimated $227,938

JASON HOLT (Vice President) sold 146 shares for an estimated $50,032

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$UFPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of $UFPT stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEWBURYPORT, Mass., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPT), a designer and custom manufacturer of engineered solutions primarily for the medical market, today reported 2024 net income of $59.0 million, 31.3% higher than net income of $44.9 million for 2023. Adjusted net income grew 32.5% to $67.6 million. Net sales for 2024 were $504.4 million, 26.1% higher than 2023 sales of $400.1 million. GAAP and adjusted earnings per diluted common share outstanding (EPS) were $7.58 and $8.68 respectively.





For its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported net income of $16.4 million, 41.1% higher than net income of $11.6 million in the same period of 2023. Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 grew 51.6% to $19.2 million. Sales for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $144.1 million, 41.9% higher than 2023 fourth-quarter sales of $101.5 million. GAAP and adjusted EPS were $2.10 and $2.46 respectively. Throughout this news release, reference is made to Non-GAAP measures including adjusted gross margins, adjusted operating income, adjusted SG&A, adjusted net Income and EPS, and EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Information” at the end of this news release.





“I am very pleased with our fourth quarter and full-year 2024 results,” said R. Jeffrey Bailly, Chairman & CEO. “Sales for the quarter and the year grew 42% and 26%, respectively. Organic growth for the quarter and year was 6.7% and 8.5%, respectively. Adjusted earnings per diluted share outstanding for the quarter and year grew 50% and 31% respectively to $2.46 and $8.68.”







“



I am also very pleased with the performance of our newly acquired companies—AJR Enterprises, Welch Fluorocarbon, Marble Medical, and AQF Medical. As a group, they are performing ahead of expectations with particularly strong growth in the safe patient handling space,” said Bailly. “We are again expanding our operations in the Dominican Republic to accommodate new business wins, continued growth of our existing Robotic Surgery business, and planned business transfers. Our previous expansion in late 2023 and early 2024 allowed us to fulfill our customers’ safety stock objectives and accommodate the increased share of business we were awarded. Increased forecasted demand at both of our Dominican Republic locations requires additional plant and equipment investments which are now underway.”





“Looking ahead we remain excited about our future,” said Bailly. “We have added new talent in business development, quality assurance, general management, and back-office resources to maximize our effectiveness and position us for future growth. We have two major programs launching in the second half of 2025 and a robust growing pipeline of new business opportunities. In addition, we are continuing our efforts on the acquisition front, targeting companies that strengthen our platform and increase our value to customers. We anticipate that our strong cash flow will help us quickly reduce our debt and position us to finance new deals.”







Financial Highlights:









Sales for the fourth quarter increased 41.9% to $144.1 million, from $101.5 million in the same period of 2023. Sales for the full year of 2024 increased 26.1% to $504.4 million from $400.1 million in the same period of 2023.



Sales for the fourth quarter increased 41.9% to $144.1 million, from $101.5 million in the same period of 2023. Sales for the full year of 2024 increased 26.1% to $504.4 million from $400.1 million in the same period of 2023.



Fourth quarter MedTech sales increased 48.6% to $132.7 million. Sales to all other markets decreased 7.0% to $11.4 million. Full-year MedTech sales increased 30.2% to $450.8 million while sales to all other markets were consistent at $53.7 million.



Fourth quarter MedTech sales increased 48.6% to $132.7 million. Sales to all other markets decreased 7.0% to $11.4 million. Full-year MedTech sales increased 30.2% to $450.8 million while sales to all other markets were consistent at $53.7 million.



Gross profit as a percentage of sales (“gross margin”) increased to 29.2% for the fourth quarter, from 25.7% in the same quarter of 2023. Gross margin for the full year of 2024 increased to 29.1%, from 28.1% in the same period of 2023. When adding back purchase accounting expenses of $1.1 million, adjusted gross margin increased to 29.3% for the full year of 2024.



Gross profit as a percentage of sales (“gross margin”) increased to 29.2% for the fourth quarter, from 25.7% in the same quarter of 2023. Gross margin for the full year of 2024 increased to 29.1%, from 28.1% in the same period of 2023. When adding back purchase accounting expenses of $1.1 million, adjusted gross margin increased to 29.3% for the full year of 2024.



Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) for the fourth quarter increased 41.9% to $18.6 million compared to $13.1 million in the same quarter of 2023. Full-year 2024 SG&A increased 22.3% to $62.2 million, from $50.9 million in the same period of 2023. As a percentage of sales, SG&A decreased to 12.3% in 2024 from 12.7% in 2023. Adjusted SG&A as a percentage of sales decreased to 11.2% from 11.8%, and to 11.0% from 11.6% for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, respectively.



Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) for the fourth quarter increased 41.9% to $18.6 million compared to $13.1 million in the same quarter of 2023. Full-year 2024 SG&A increased 22.3% to $62.2 million, from $50.9 million in the same period of 2023. As a percentage of sales, SG&A decreased to 12.3% in 2024 from 12.7% in 2023. Adjusted SG&A as a percentage of sales decreased to 11.2% from 11.8%, and to 11.0% from 11.6% for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, respectively.



For the fourth quarter, adjusted operating income increased 84.0% to $26.0 million, from $14.1 million in the same quarter of 2023. Full-year 2024 adjusted operating income increased 40.4% to $92.3 million, from $65.7 million in the same period of 2023.



For the fourth quarter, adjusted operating income increased 84.0% to $26.0 million, from $14.1 million in the same quarter of 2023. Full-year 2024 adjusted operating income increased 40.4% to $92.3 million, from $65.7 million in the same period of 2023.



Adjusted net income in the fourth quarter increased 51.6% to $19.2 million, from $12.6 million in the same period of 2023. Full-year 2024 adjusted net income increased 32.5% to $67.6 million, from $51.0 million in the same period of 2023.



Adjusted net income in the fourth quarter increased 51.6% to $19.2 million, from $12.6 million in the same period of 2023. Full-year 2024 adjusted net income increased 32.5% to $67.6 million, from $51.0 million in the same period of 2023.



Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 77.9% to $30.4 million in the same period of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2024, increased 39.1% to $107.3 million from $77.2 million in 2023.

















About UFP Technologies, Inc.







UFP Technologies is an innovative designer and custom manufacturer of comprehensive solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. UFP is an important link in the medical device supply chain and a valued outsource partner to many of the top medical device manufacturers in the world. The Company’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices and packaging for minimally invasive surgery, infection prevention, wound care, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implants.



















Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income







(in thousands, except per share data



)







(unaudited)























Three Months Ended













Twelve Months Ended

















December 31













December 31





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Net sales





$





144,070













$





101,498













$





504,421













$





400,072













Cost of sales









102,014

















75,369

















357,728

















287,847













Gross profit









42,056

















26,129

















146,693

















112,225













Selling, general and administrative expenses









18,618

















13,118

















62,218

















50,889













Acquisition costs









844

















-

















2,520

















-













Change in fair value of contingent consideration









238

















238

















952

















3,527













Loss on disposal of fixed assets









99

















37

















106

















145













Operating income









22,257

















12,736

















80,897

















57,664













Interest expense, net









3,377

















755

















8,061

















3,645













Other (income) expense









(219





)













89

















(189





)













117













Income before income tax expense









19,099

















11,892

















73,025

















53,902













Income tax expense









2,724

















285

















14,044

















8,978













Net income





$





16,375













$





11,607













$





58,981













$





44,924

















































Net income per share outstanding





$





2.13













$





1.52













$





7.69













$





5.89













Net income per diluted share outstanding





$





2.10













$





1.51













$





7.58













$





5.83

















































Weighted average shares outstanding









7,675

















7,639

















7,668

















7,624













Weighted average diluted shares outstanding









7,794

















7,712

















7,785

















7,701



































Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets







(in thousands)





(unaudited)























December 31,













December 31,





















2024





















2023















Assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





13,450













$





5,263













Receivables, net









84,677

















64,449













Inventories









87,536

















70,191













Other current assets









9,282

















4,730













Net property, plant, and equipment









70,564

















62,137













Goodwill









189,657

















113,263













Intangible assets, net









144,252

















64,116













Other assets









29,577

















19,987













Total assets





$





628,995













$





404,136













Liabilities and equity:





















Accounts payable





$





24,269













$





22,286













Current portion of long-term debt









12,500

















4,000













Other current liabilities









39,526

















31,923













Long-term debt, less current portion









176,875

















28,000













Other liabilities









33,065

















31,836













Total liabilities









286,235

















118,045













Total equity









342,760

















286,091













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$





628,995













$





404,136







































Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the Company’s future financial or operating performance and may be identified by words such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” or similar words. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s future financial or operating performance; the continuing operation of the Company’s locations, the maintenance of its facilities and the sufficiency of the Company’s supply chain, inventory, liquidity and capital resources, including increased costs in connection with such efforts; statements about the Company’s acquisition strategies and opportunities and the Company’s growth potential and strategies for growth; statements about the integration and performance of recent acquisitions; statements about the Company’s ability to realize the benefits expected from our recently completed acquisitions, including any related synergies; statements about customer expectations regarding inventory levels; expectations regarding customer demand; and any indication that the Company may be able to sustain or increase its sales, earnings or earnings per share, its sales, earnings or earnings per share growth rates, or available capital for acquisitions. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions made by the Company as of the date hereof and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the Company's general ability to execute its business plans; industry conditions, including fluctuations in supply, demand, and prices for the Company's products and services; risks relating to customer concentration; risks relating to the Company’s ability to achieve anticipated benefits of recent acquisitions, risks relating to the imposition of tariffs by the United States and other countries, risks relating to our use and the use by our customers, suppliers, and vendors of AI, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Forward-looking statements are also subject to the risks and other issues described above under “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information,” which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations included in the Company’s forward-looking statements included in this press release.







Non-GAAP Financial Information







This news release includes non-generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) performance measures. Management considers Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Selling and General Administrative Expenses, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per diluted shares outstanding, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP measures. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management's financial and operational decision-making, including evaluation of the Company’s historical operating results. The Company’s management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating the Company’s operating performance and are similar measures reported by publicly listed U.S. competitors, and regularly used by securities analysts, institutional investors, and other interested parties in analyzing operating performance and prospects. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company's operations that, when viewed with GAAP results and the reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, may provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company’s business. By providing these non-GAAP measures, the Company’s management intends to provide investors with a meaningful, consistent comparison of the Company’s performance for the periods presented. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company's definition of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures of performance used by other companies in other industries or within the same industry.



















Table 1: Adjusted Operating Income Reconciliation







(in thousands)























Three Months Ended













Twelve Months Ended

















December 31,













December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Operating income (GAAP)





$





22,257













$





12,736













$





80,897













$





57,664













Adjustments:





































Purchase accounting expenses









-

















-

















1,100

















-













Acquisition costs









844

















-

















2,520

















-













Change in fair value of contingent consideration









238

















238

















952

















3,527













Amortization of Intangible Assets









2,524

















1,098

















6,727

















4,403













Loss on disposal of fixed assets









99

















37

















106

















145













Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP)





$





25,962













$





14,109













$





92,302













$





65,739















































Table 2: Adjusted Selling General and Administrative Expenses (SG&A)







(in thousands)



































Three Months Ended













Twelve Months Ended

















December 31,













December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023











SG&A (GAAP)





$





18,618













$





13,118













$





62,218













$





50,889













Adjustments:





































Amortization of Intangible Assets









(2,524





)













(1,098





)













(6,727





)













(4,403





)









Adjusted SG&A (Non-GAAP)





$





16,094













$





12,020













$





55,491













$





46,486













Adjusted SG&A as a % of sales









11.2





%













11.8





%













11.0





%













11.6





%































Table 3: Adjusted Net Income and Diluted Common Share Outstanding Reconciliation







(in thousands, except per share data)























Three Months Ended













Twelve Months Ended

















December 31,













December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Net income (GAAP)





$





16,375













$





11,607













$





58,981













$





44,924













Adjustments (net of taxes):





































Purchase accounting expenses









-

















-

















1,100

















-













Acquisition costs









844

















-

















2,520

















-













Change in fair value of contingent consideration









238

















238

















952

















3,527













Amortization of Intangible Assets









2,524

















1,098

















6,727

















4,403













Loss on disposal of fixed assets









99

















37

















106

















145













Taxes on adjustments









(917





)













(340





)













(2,823





)













(1,999





)









Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)





$





19,163













$





12,640













$





67,563













$





51,000

















































Adjusted Net Income per diluted share outstanding (Non-GAAP)





$





2.46













$





1.64













$





8.68













$





6.62













Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding









7,794

















7,712

















7,785

















7,701















































Table 4: EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation







(in thousands)



































Three Months Ended













Twelve Months Ended

















December 31,













December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Net income (GAAP)





$





16,375













$





11,607













$





58,981













$





44,924













Income tax expense









2,724

















285

















14,044

















8,878













Interest expense, net









3,377

















755

















8,061

















3,645













Depreciation









2,133

















1,862

















7,988

















7,004













Amortization of Intangible Assets









2,524

















1,098

















6,727

















4,403













EBITDA (Non-GAAP)





$





27,133













$





15,607













$





95,801













$





68,854













Adjustments:





































Purchase accounting expenses









-

















-

















1,100





















Share based compensation









2,054

















1,191

















6,842

















4,641













Acquisition costs









844

















-

















2,520

















-













Change in fair value of contingent consideration









238

















238

















952

















3,527













Loss on disposal of fixed assets









99

















37

















106

















145













Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)





$





30,368













$





17,073













$





107,321













$





77,167





















































































www.ufpt.com





Contact: Ron Lataille





978-234-0926, rlataille@ufpt.com















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.