UFP Technologies, Inc. to Report Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 6, 2025

$UFPT Insider Trading Activity

$UFPT insiders have traded $UFPT stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UFPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

R JEFFREY BAILLY (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 40,437 shares for an estimated $14,057,292 .

. DANIEL C CROTEAU has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 6,846 shares for an estimated $1,563,723 .

. CYNTHIA L FELDMANN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,403 shares for an estimated $863,813 .

. SYMERIA HUDSON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,293 shares for an estimated $781,518 .

. RONALD J LATAILLE (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 400 shares for an estimated $91,635

JASON HOLT (Vice President) sold 146 shares for an estimated $50,032

$UFPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $UFPT stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



NEWBURYPORT, Mass., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPT), an innovative designer and custom manufacturer of components for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered products, today announced the Company plans to report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 on May 6, 2025 prior to market open. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss results the same day at 10:00 AM Eastern time.







Conference Call Information:









Date:



Tuesday, May 6, 2025







Time:



10:00 AM Eastern Time







Participants may join the call using the following dial-in numbers:









Toll-Free: 1-888-243-4451



International: 1-412-542-4135







A live webcast of the conference call and accompanying materials will be available at



www.ufpt.com



.





A replay of the webcast will be accessible following the event on the Company’s Investor Relations website at



https://ufpt.com/investors/



.







About UFP Technologies, Inc.







UFP Technologies is an innovative designer and custom manufacturer of comprehensive solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. UFP is an important link in the medical device supply chain and a valued outsource partner to many of the top medical device manufacturers in the world. The Company’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices and packaging for minimally invasive surgery, infection prevention, wound care, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implants.







Company Contact:







Ron Lataille, Sr. Vice President, Treasurer, and Chief Financial Officer





(978) 234-0926







rlataille@ufpt.com









Investor Contact:







Jeff Elliott or Phillip Kupper





Three Part Advisors





(214) 966-9014 or (817) 778-8339







www.threepa.com





