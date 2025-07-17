UFP Technologies, Inc. Expands Medical Device Capabilities with Acquisition of UNIPEC and TPI

UFP Technologies acquires UNIPEC and TPI, expanding capabilities in medical device manufacturing and thermoplastic molding.

UFP Technologies, Inc. has announced the acquisitions of Universal Plastics & Engineering Company (UNIPEC) and Techno Plastics Industries (TPI), enhancing its capabilities in the medical device market. UNIPEC specializes in precision thermoformed and heat-sealed polymer components, particularly for Class III implantable medical devices, which complements UFP's existing operations. TPI, located in Puerto Rico, focuses on thermoplastic injection-molded components and serves several of UFP's clients, strengthening its commitment to provide diverse solutions. These acquisitions, financed through available cash and credit, aim to expand UFP's offerings in high-growth sectors of the medical device industry, leveraging the unique technologies and expertise of both companies to better serve OEM partners.

The acquisitions of UNIPEC and TPI significantly enhance UFP Technologies' capabilities in the medical device market, particularly in tight tolerance film components and thermoplastic molding.

UNIPEC's expertise in precision thermoformed and heat-sealed polymer components strengthens UFP's offerings for Class III implantable medical devices, complementing its existing operations.

TPI's specialization in thermoplastic injection-molded components expands UFP's ability to meet customer needs and reinforces its commitment to adding complementary technologies for value creation.

The transactions are strategically positioned within high-growth, high-barrier sectors of the medical device market, establishing stronger partnerships with leading medical device OEMs.

The financial health of acquired companies, with UNIPEC generating only $5 million in revenue and $2 million in EBITDA, and TPI generating $10 million in revenue and $1 million in EBITDA, raises concerns about the potential return on investment.

The acquisitions were financed through cash and borrowings, which might increase the company's debt burden and impact financial stability moving forward.

The mention of risks and uncertainties related to the integration of UNIPEC and TPI highlights the potential for operational challenges that could impede the realization of intended benefits from these acquisitions.

What companies did UFP Technologies acquire?

UFP Technologies announced the acquisitions of Universal Plastics & Engineering Company, Inc. (UNIPEC) and Techno Plastics Industries, Inc. (TPI).

How will the acquisitions benefit UFP Technologies?

The acquisitions will expand UFP's capabilities in tight tolerance film components and thermoplastic molding for the medical device market.

What products does UNIPEC specialize in?

UNIPEC specializes in precision thermoformed and heat-sealed polymer components for shielding batteries in Class III implantable medical devices.

What is the revenue of TPI?

TPI has approximately $10 million in revenue, contributing significantly to UFP Technologies' overall growth strategy.

Who is the CEO of UFP Technologies?

R. Jeffrey Bailly is the Chairman and CEO of UFP Technologies, discussing the acquisitions and their strategic importance.

$UFPT Insider Trading Activity

$UFPT insiders have traded $UFPT stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UFPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL C CROTEAU has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 6,846 shares for an estimated $1,563,723 .

. CYNTHIA L FELDMANN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,756 shares for an estimated $635,874 .

. CHRISTOPHER P. LITTERIO (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,473 shares for an estimated $324,241 .

. RONALD J LATAILLE (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 400 shares for an estimated $91,635

$UFPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of $UFPT stock to their portfolio, and 123 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEWBURYPORT, Mass., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPT), a designer and custom manufacturer of comprehensive solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products, today announced the acquisitions of Universal Plastics & Engineering Company, Inc. (“UNIPEC”) and Techno Plastics Industries, Inc. (“TPI”). These transactions further expand UFP’s capabilities in tight tolerance film components and thermoplastic molding for the medical device market.





UNIPEC, headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, develops and manufactures precision thermoformed and heat-sealed polymer components used primarily for shielding batteries in Class III implantable medical devices. The company is an excellent strategic fit with UFP’s Welch Fluorocarbon operation, enhancing its thin film platform and increasing production scale for demanding implantable applications.





“We are excited to welcome UNIPEC to our growing portfolio of high-performance film solutions,” said R. Jeffrey Bailly, Chairman and CEO of UFP Technologies. “Their expertise in tight tolerance molding of specialty EMI shielding materials adds further strength to our implantable device offerings and complements Welch Fluorocarbon’s core capabilities.”





TPI, based in Anasco, Puerto Rico, is a specialty manufacturer of precision thermoplastic injection-molded components. “TPI brings deep expertise in engineering, tooling, and molding of medical device components and services a number of existing UFP clients – expanding on our commitment to create more value for our customers by adding complementary technologies to meet more of their needs,” explained Bailly.





“TPI is a strong strategic fit that bolsters our thermoplastic molding capabilities. They are strategically located near our DAS business in the Dominican Republic that utilizes a number of injection molded components in our robotic assisted surgery drape solutions,” said Bailly.





“These acquisitions further our strategy of expanding capabilities in high-growth, high-barrier sectors of the medical device market,” added Bailly. “Each company brings unique technologies, strong leadership, and deep application knowledge that will strengthen our partnerships with leading medical device OEMs.”







UNIPEC has approximately $5 million in revenue and $2 million in EBITDA.



TPI has approximately $10 million in revenue and $1 million in EBITDA.



The transactions were financed with available cash and borrowings under UFP’s existing credit facility.

















UFP Technologies is a designer and custom manufacturer of comprehensive solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. UFP is an important link in the medical device supply chain and a valued outsource partner to most of the top medical device manufacturers in the world. The Company’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices and packaging for minimally invasive surgery, infection prevention, wound care, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implants.







This press release contains statements relating to expected financial performance and/or future business prospects, events, and plans that are forward-looking statements. Such statements include but are not limited to: the anticipated effects on us of acquiring UNIPEC and TPI; anticipated trends in the different markets in which we compete and expectations regarding customer demand; expectations regarding our business opportunities; and statements about our growth potential and strategies for growth. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could adversely affect our business and prospects, and otherwise cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by such forward-looking statements, including the risks that the Company will not realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of UNIPEC and TPI due to the inability of the Company to execute its business strategy, UNIPEC and TPI integration strategy or otherwise as well as other risks and uncertainties that are detailed in the documents we file with the SEC. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially. Readers are referred to the documents we file with the SEC, specifically the last report on Form 10-K. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only of our expectations as of the date of this press release. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.





Contact: Ron Lataille





978-234-0926, rlataille@ufpt.com





www.ufpt.com







