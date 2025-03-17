UFP Technologies, Inc. Executives to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets Healthcare Forum on March 18, 2025

UFP Technologies will present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets Healthcare Forum on March 18, 2025, at 10:30 AM ET.

UFP Technologies, Inc., a custom manufacturer of medical components and packaging, announced that its Chairman and CEO, R. Jeffrey Bailly, along with CFO Ron Lataille, will present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets Healthcare Forum on March 18, 2025, at 10:30 AM ET. The company focuses on designing solutions for various medical applications, including single-use devices and packaging, and serves many leading medical device manufacturers globally.

Potential Positives

UFP Technologies, Inc. is participating in the KeyBanc Capital Markets Healthcare Forum, which highlights the company's active engagement in the healthcare sector.

The presence of the Chairman and CEO, R. Jeffrey Bailly, at the forum underscores the company’s commitment to leadership visibility in the medical market.

UFP's role as a key outsourcing partner for top medical device manufacturers positions it favorably within the industry, showcasing its significance in the medical device supply chain.

The company specializes in diverse medical solutions, with a focus on innovative products that cater to urgent needs in medical applications, reflecting its adaptability and importance in advancing healthcare technologies.

Potential Negatives

Company leadership's participation in the KeyBanc Capital Markets Healthcare Forum might indicate a need for increased visibility and investor engagement, potentially suggesting challenges in market perception or stock performance.

FAQ

What is the date of UFP Technologies' presentation at the KeyBanc Capital Markets Healthcare Forum?

The presentation is scheduled for March 18, 2025.

Who will represent UFP Technologies at the healthcare forum?

Chairman and CEO R. Jeffrey Bailly and CFO Ron Lataille will represent UFP Technologies.

What time is UFP Technologies' presentation scheduled to start?

The presentation will begin at 10:30 AM ET.

What does UFP Technologies specialize in?

UFP Technologies specializes in designing and manufacturing components, subassemblies, and packaging for the medical market.

Who can be contacted for more information about UFP Technologies?

Ron Lataille, CFO, can be contacted at 978-234-0926 or via email at rlataille@ufpt.com.

$UFPT Insider Trading Activity

$UFPT insiders have traded $UFPT stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UFPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

R JEFFREY BAILLY (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 40,437 shares for an estimated $14,057,292 .

. DANIEL C CROTEAU has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 6,846 shares for an estimated $1,563,723 .

. CYNTHIA L FELDMANN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,403 shares for an estimated $863,813 .

. SYMERIA HUDSON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,293 shares for an estimated $781,518 .

. RONALD J LATAILLE (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 400 shares for an estimated $91,635

JASON HOLT (Vice President) sold 146 shares for an estimated $50,032

$UFPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of $UFPT stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEWBURYPORT, Mass., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



UFP Technologies, Inc



Nasdaq: UFPT



), an Innovative designer and custom manufacturer of components, subassemblies, products, and packaging primarily for the medical market, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer R. Jeffrey Bailly and Chief Financial Officer Ron Lataille will participate in the upcoming KeyBanc Capital Markets Healthcare Forum to be held virtually on March 18, 2025. UFP’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM ET.







About UFP Technologies, Inc.







UFP Technologies is a designer and custom manufacturer of comprehensive solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. UFP is an important link in the medical device supply chain and a valued outsourcing partner to many of the top medical device manufacturers in the world. The Company’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices and packaging for minimally invasive surgery, infection prevention, wound care, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implants.







Contacts:







Ron Lataille, CFO, UFP Technologies, Inc., tel. 978-234-0926







rlataille@ufpt.com







Jeff Elliott, Three Part Advisors, LLC, tel. 214-966-9014







jelliott@threepa.com





