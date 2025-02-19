UFP Technologies, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Earnings Report Date

UFP Technologies will report Q4 and FY 2024 results on February 25, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

UFP Technologies, Inc. has announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and the entire year ended December 31, 2024, on February 25, 2025. The company specializes in designing and manufacturing solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other custom products, positioning itself as a key player in the medical device supply chain and a trusted partner for top manufacturers in the industry. Their offerings include single-use devices and components used across various medical applications, such as minimally invasive surgery and wound care.

Potential Positives

UFP Technologies is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter and year-end results, indicating ongoing transparency and communication with investors.

The company positions itself as an important link in the medical device supply chain, emphasizing its role and value to top manufacturers, which could enhance investor confidence.

UFP Technologies specializes in innovative solutions for critical medical applications, aligning with industry trends towards advanced healthcare technologies.

The announcement highlights the company's diverse product offerings in crucial medical sectors such as minimally invasive surgery and infection prevention, showcasing its market relevance and adaptability.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any preliminary insights or expectations regarding the company's fourth quarter and year-end results, which may lead to uncertainty or concern among investors about financial performance.



The release lacks specific updates on recent initiatives or developments within the company, which could be perceived as a lack of transparency or communication with stakeholders.



As the company is set to report results shortly, any concerns about the timing or content of the report could negatively impact investor confidence, especially if there are underlying issues not addressed in the release.

FAQ

When will UFP Technologies report its fourth quarter results?

UFP Technologies plans to report its fourth quarter results on Tuesday, February 25th, 2025.

What type of products does UFP Technologies manufacture?

UFP Technologies manufactures medical devices, sterile packaging, and highly engineered custom products.

Who can I contact for investor inquiries at UFP Technologies?

For investor inquiries, you can contact Jeff Elliott at Three Part Advisors, LLC at 214-966-9014.

What industries does UFP Technologies serve?

UFP Technologies serves the medical device industry, focusing on solutions for minimally invasive surgery, infection prevention, and wound care.

How is UFP Technologies positioned in the medical device supply chain?

UFP Technologies is an important link and a valued outsource partner to many top medical device manufacturers worldwide.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$UFPT Insider Trading Activity

$UFPT insiders have traded $UFPT stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UFPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

R JEFFREY BAILLY (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 40,437 shares for an estimated $14,057,292 .

. RONALD J LATAILLE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 7,190 shares for an estimated $2,372,503 .

. SYMERIA HUDSON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,293 shares for an estimated $781,518 .

. CYNTHIA L FELDMANN sold 647 shares for an estimated $227,938

JASON HOLT (Vice President) sold 146 shares for an estimated $50,032

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$UFPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of $UFPT stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEWBURYPORT, Mass., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPT), an innovative designer and custom manufacturer of comprehensive solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging and other highly engineered custom products, today announced that the Company plans to report results for the fourth quarter and year-ended December 31, 2024, on Tuesday, February 25



th



.







About UFP Technologies, Inc.







UFP Technologies is an innovative designer and custom manufacturer of comprehensive solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. UFP is an important link in the medical device supply chain and a valued outsource partner to many of the top medical device manufacturers in the world. The Company’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices and packaging for minimally invasive surgery, infection prevention, wound care, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implants.







Investor Contact:







Jeff Elliott





Three Part Advisors, LLC





214-966-9014







UFP Technologies Contact:







Ron Lataille, CFO





978-234-0926





rlataille@ufpt.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.