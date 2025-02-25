UFP TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Results: $UFPT Reports Quarterly Earnings

UFP TECHNOLOGIES ($UFPT) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $2.46 per share, beating estimates of $2.06 by $0.40. The company also reported revenue of $144,070,000, missing estimates of $144,500,003 by $-430,003.
UFP TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity
UFP TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $UFPT stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UFPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- R JEFFREY BAILLY (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 40,437 shares for an estimated $14,057,292.
- SYMERIA HUDSON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,293 shares for an estimated $781,518.
- CYNTHIA L FELDMANN sold 647 shares for an estimated $227,938
- JASON HOLT (Vice President) sold 146 shares for an estimated $50,032
UFP TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of UFP TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 156,142 shares (+37.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,178,280
- BOSTON TRUST WALDEN CORP added 107,950 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,394,854
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 102,076 shares (-18.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,958,602
- UBS GROUP AG added 72,051 shares (+1494.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,617,190
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 63,899 shares (+55.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,623,944
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 57,787 shares (+508.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,129,499
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 44,292 shares (+48.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,829,836
