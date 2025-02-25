UFP TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Results: $UFPT Reports Quarterly Earnings

UFP TECHNOLOGIES ($UFPT) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $2.46 per share, beating estimates of $2.06 by $0.40. The company also reported revenue of $144,070,000, missing estimates of $144,500,003 by $-430,003.

UFP TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity

UFP TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $UFPT stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UFPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

R JEFFREY BAILLY (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 40,437 shares for an estimated $14,057,292 .

. SYMERIA HUDSON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,293 shares for an estimated $781,518 .

. CYNTHIA L FELDMANN sold 647 shares for an estimated $227,938

JASON HOLT (Vice President) sold 146 shares for an estimated $50,032

UFP TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of UFP TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

