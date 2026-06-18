UFP Technologies Director Sells $287,000 After Option Exercise as Shares Stay Flat

Key Points

A director of UFP Technologies sold 1,200 shares for approximately $287,000 on June 12, 2026, via an option exercise and immediate disposition at around $239.29 per share.

This trade represented 18% of Feldmann's direct common stock holdings at the time of the transaction, reducing her directly held shares from 6,676 to 5,476.

The transaction was fully direct, involving no indirect entities, and was executed as a derivative event—exercising options and selling the shares in a single step.

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Cynthia L. Feldmann, a director of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT), reported the exercise of 1,200 stock options and the immediate sale of all resulting shares on June 12, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 1,200 Transaction value $287,149 Post-transaction common shares (direct) 5,476

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($239.29).

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to Feldmann's prior trading activity?

The 1,200-share sale is larger than a previous open-market sale of 647 shares in November 2024 but not larger than a February share sell, and the frequency of such sales remains low, with most activity related to administrative events like option exercises and awards.

The 1,200-share sale is larger than a previous open-market sale of 647 shares in November 2024 but not larger than a February share sell, and the frequency of such sales remains low, with most activity related to administrative events like option exercises and awards. What is the nature of the shares sold in this transaction?

All shares sold originated from the exercise of options and were immediately disposed, so the sale did not reduce Feldmann's previously held common shares but rather converted option value into liquidity.

All shares sold originated from the exercise of options and were immediately disposed, so the sale did not reduce Feldmann's previously held common shares but rather converted option value into liquidity. What ongoing exposure to UFP Technologies does Feldmann maintain?

Post-transaction, Feldmann holds 5,476 common shares directly and 1,282 stock options outstanding, as reported in the Form 4, which together support continued alignment with shareholders.

Post-transaction, Feldmann holds 5,476 common shares directly and 1,282 stock options outstanding, as reported in the Form 4, which together support continued alignment with shareholders. Did the transaction meaningfully alter Feldmann's overall ownership position?

While the sale reduced her direct common share count by 18%, her available options provide capacity for future conversion to common shares.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close June 12, 2026) $239.29 Market capitalization $1.76 billion Revenue (TTM) $608.85 million Net income (TTM) $68.62 million

Company snapshot

UFP Technologies engineers and manufactures custom components, subassemblies, finished products, and packaging, primarily for the medical device sector, using advanced foams, films, and plastics.

The firm operates a direct sales business model, generating revenue by designing and producing single-use and single-patient healthcare devices, as well as specialized packaging and engineered products for diverse end markets.

It serves medical device OEMs as primary customers, with additional exposure to the automotive, aerospace, defense, consumer, and industrial sectors.

UFP Technologies is a leading supplier of engineered solutions for the healthcare and medical device industries, leveraging advanced materials and custom fabrication capabilities at scale. The company’s strategy centers on high-value, single-use medical components and protective packaging, enabling strong relationships with original equipment manufacturers across regulated end markets. Diversification into adjacent sectors such as automotive and aerospace further strengthens its competitive position and revenue stability.

What this transaction means for investors

This transaction ultimately looks like a compensation-driven liquidity event rather than a signal about UFP Technologies' outlook. Feldmann exercised stock options and immediately sold the resulting shares, a common practice that allows insiders to monetize vested compensation without necessarily reducing their long-term conviction in the business.



That's an important distinction for a stock that has been volatile despite going essentially nowhere over the past year (shares are roughly flat). Also worth noting that following the transaction, Feldmann still owned 5,476 common shares directly and held 1,282 outstanding options, maintaining meaningful exposure to the company's future performance.



Meanwhile, the underlying business continues to execute. UFP reported first-quarter revenue of $154.2 million, up 4.1% year over year, while net income ticked up to $17.5 million and adjusted earnings per share rose to $2.48. Growth was driven by a 5.9% increase in medical-device sales, particularly in robotic surgery, patient-support, and surgical-intervention markets.

CEO Jeffrey Bailly said the company remains "very bullish" thanks to a strong backlog, newly launched programs, recent acquisitions, and expanding manufacturing capacity in the Dominican Republic.



For long-term investors, the more important takeaway is that UFP continues to benefit from durable demand in higher-growth medical markets. An option exercise and sale of this size is worth noting, but it doesn't appear to change the broader investment thesis.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends UFP Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.