UFP Q2 Profit Decreases

August 02, 2023 — 04:41 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI), on Wednesday reported lower profit for the second-quarter.

The company reported earnings of $150.8 million, or $2.36 per share, compared to $203.1 million, or $3.23 per share year over year.

Revenue was $2.04 billion in the second quarter compared to $2.90 billion in year over year.

UFP closed Wednesday's trading at $183.97, down $7.4 or 3.8% in its regular trading session.

