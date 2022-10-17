UFP Industries (UFPI) to Report Q3 Earnings: What to Expect?

UFP Industries, Inc. UFPI is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 20, after the closing bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 43.6% and 22.9%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, earnings and revenues increased 16% and 7%, respectively.



UFP Industries' earnings topped the consensus mark in all the last nine quarters.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings has moved up to $2.51 per share from $2.50 over the past 60 days. The estimated figure indicates a 30.1% increase from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.93 per share. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $2.28 billion, suggesting 8.8% year-over-year growth.

Factors to Note

UFP Industries’ revenues are expected to have increased in the third quarter owing to higher demand for products across its segments.



The company expects normalized demand in the third quarter in its largest segment, UFP Retail Solutions, which accounted for 39.6% of 2021 net sales. Balanced business model and operational improvements are expected to have helped it navigate new challenges like rising interest rates and historically high inflation.



The existing product portfolio, initiatives to improve production efficiency and growth opportunities across the markets served are likely to have somewhat offset these headwinds. Efforts to introduce new products are likely to have been a boon for the company.



Again, as highlighted on the second-quarterearnings call the company expects pricing to remain healthy in the UFP Industrial segment as it passes through inflationary costs and benefits from the focus on value-added products.



In the UFP Construction segment, the company’s continued activity in commercial and infrastructure end markets is expected to have contributed to the quarterly performance. However, softening of the housing market is a risk. The diversified business and end markets are likely to have delivered good returns to shareholders.



Meanwhile, persistent inflationary pressure has been a concern. The companies in the industry have been experiencing significant material cost inflation along with escalating land, labor and material costs. Also, the adverse effects of tightening global and domestic supply chains may have been a concern.



Moreover, regular swings in the cost of lumber products and the housing market slowdown may have put pressure on the margins.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for UFP Industries this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Currently, UFP Industries has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies in the Zacks Construction sector, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat on their respective quarters to be reported.



PulteGroup, Inc. PHM has an Earnings ESP of +1.75% and a Zacks Rank #3.



PHM’s earnings topped the consensus mark thrice but missed the same on one occasion, with the average surprise being 5.6%. Earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 51.7% year over year.



Boise Cascade Company BCC has an Earnings ESP of +3.29% and a Zacks Rank #1.



BCC’s earnings topped the consensus mark in all the last four quarters, with the average being 27.1%. Earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 92.6% year over year.



KBR, Inc. KBR has an Earnings ESP of +1.60% and a Zacks Rank #3.



KBR’s earnings topped the consensus mark in all the last four quarters, with the average being 11.5%. Earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to decline 1.6% year over year.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



