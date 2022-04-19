UFP Industries (UFPI) to Report Q1 Earnings: What to Expect?

UFP Industries, Inc. UFPI is set to report first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 21, after the closing bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 75.2% and 4.8%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, earnings and revenues increased 114.7% and 15%, respectively. UFP Industries' earnings topped the consensus mark in all the last four quarters, the average being 56.8%.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings has moved up to $2.01 per share in the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 20.4% growth from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.67 per share. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $2.18 billion, suggesting 19.3% year-over-year growth.

Factors to Note

UFP Industries’ top and the bottom line are expected to have benefited from the existing product portfolio, initiatives to improve production efficiency and solid growth opportunities across the markets served. Efforts to introduce new products are likely to have been a boon for the company. A solid U.S. residential market and robust demand for repair and remodeling (R&R) activities are expected to have benefited its first-quarter performance.



Acquisitions have been the primary contributor to unit sales growth. The company’s Industrial and Retail segments are expected to have gained from the integration of recent acquisitions.



Yet, intense inflationary pressure and supply chain issues might have been headwinds.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for UFP Industries this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Currently, it has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of -0.50%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies in the Zacks Construction sector, which according to our model have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their respective quarters to be reported.



Summit Materials, Inc. SUM has an Earnings ESP of +5.26% and sports a Zacks Rank #1.



PotlatchDeltic Corporation PCH has an Earnings ESP of +7.24% and holds a Zacks Rank #2.



KBR, Inc. KBR has an Earnings ESP of +6.64% and a Zacks Rank #2.



