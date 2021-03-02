UFP Industries' (UFPI) Subsidiary UBEECO Acquires J.C. Gilmore

UFP Industries, Inc.’s UFPI subsidiary, The UBEECO Group, has completed the acquisition of J.C. Gilmore Pty Ltd (Gilmores). Gilmores is an Australian company, which is a major distributor to the industrial and construction industries across the country.



Gilmores is one of the major distributors in the industrial and construction industries of packaging tapes, stretch films, packaging equipment, strapping, construction protection products and other items. Gilmores recorded sales of $15 million AUD in 2020.



This acquisition will extend UFP Industries’ presence in Australia and expand the company’s portfolio in protective packaging, thereby enhancing its industrial packaging product offerings and customer base across the country.



The founder of Gilmores, Michael Gilmore, stated, ‘We look forward to Gilmores and UBEECO collaborating to expand our geographic reach throughout Australia, as well as the capability to provide our customers new lines of timber products and export packaging such as pallets, skids and crates.”

Acquisitions a Major Driving Factor

Acquisitions have been UFP Industries' preferred mode of solidifying its product portfolio and leveraging business opportunities. In January 2021, the company completed the acquisition of PalletOne and SunBelt. This is the largest and the most recent of all acquisitions made by the company. The company’s capital allocation strategy targets acquisitions to give a reasonable return on investments.



During the fourth quarter of 2020, acquisitions contributed 4% and 5% unit sales growth in UFP Industrial and UFP Construction segments, respectively. Also, the company is optimistic about making several acquisitions in the upcoming quarters that are in the pipeline.



Shares of the company have gained 19.3% in the past three months, compared with the industry’s rally of 16.8%. The company is benefiting from solid U.S. residential market and robust demand for repair and remodeling activities. Also, earnings estimates for 2021 have been trending upward over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism over the company’s growth prospects.

