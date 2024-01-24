UFP Industries (UFPI) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest market close, UFP Industries (UFPI) reached $112.20, with a -0.93% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.36%.

The wood and materials provider for the construction industry's stock has dropped by 11.04% in the past month, falling short of the Construction sector's loss of 2.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.4%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of UFP Industries in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.68, signifying a 20% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.75 billion, down 8.41% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for UFP Industries. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, UFP Industries possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, UFP Industries is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.67. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 23.98.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

