UFP Industries (UFPI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, UFP Industries (UFPI) closed at $101.42, marking a -0.46% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the wood and materials provider for the construction industry had gained 0.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 3.85%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.27%.

UFP Industries will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect UFP Industries to post earnings of $2.13 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 19.92%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.04 billion, down 12.35% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.26 per share and revenue of $7.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of -24.7% and -18.78%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for UFP Industries. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. UFP Industries currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, UFP Industries currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.34. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.72.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.