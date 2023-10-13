UFP Industries (UFPI) Stock Moves -0.4%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw UFP Industries (UFPI) ending at $97.80, denoting a -0.4% adjustment from its last day's close. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.5% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the wood and materials provider for the construction industry had lost 4.56% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's loss of 4.92% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 2.4% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of UFP Industries in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect UFP Industries to post earnings of $2.13 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 19.92%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.04 billion, indicating a 12.35% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $8.26 per share and a revenue of $7.82 billion, indicating changes of -24.7% and -18.78%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UFP Industries. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, UFP Industries holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, UFP Industries is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.9. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.06.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

