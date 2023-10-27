UFP Industries (UFPI) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know

UFP Industries (UFPI) closed the latest trading day at $94.29, indicating a -0.36% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.38%.

The wood and materials provider for the construction industry's shares have seen a decrease of 8.78% over the last month, not keeping up with the Construction sector's loss of 6.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.65%.

The upcoming earnings release of UFP Industries will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 31, 2023. In that report, analysts expect UFP Industries to post earnings of $2.13 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 19.92%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.04 billion, showing a 12.35% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $8.26 per share and a revenue of $7.82 billion, signifying shifts of -24.7% and -18.78%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for UFP Industries should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. UFP Industries presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note UFP Industries's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.46. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.91.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 225, this industry ranks in the bottom 11% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

