UFP Industries (UFPI) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know

UFP Industries (UFPI) closed at $101.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.17% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.64%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.82%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the wood and materials provider for the construction industry had lost 0.45% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Construction sector's loss of 2.31% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

UFP Industries will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, UFP Industries is projected to report earnings of $2.13 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 19.92%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.04 billion, down 12.35% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.26 per share and revenue of $7.82 billion, which would represent changes of -24.7% and -18.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for UFP Industries. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.06% lower. UFP Industries currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, UFP Industries is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.9, so we one might conclude that UFP Industries is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

