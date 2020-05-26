UFP Industries (UFPI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of UFP Industries Inc (Symbol: UFPI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.88, changing hands as high as $46.00 per share. UFP Industries Inc shares are currently trading up about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UFPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UFPI's low point in its 52 week range is $29.17 per share, with $58.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.56.

