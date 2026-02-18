UFP Industries (UFPI) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect UFP Industries (UFPI) to post quarterly earnings of $1.03 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 14.2%. Revenues are expected to be $1.4 billion, down 4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific UFP Industries metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Retail' will reach $509.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Construction' of $457.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Packaging' will reach $362.03 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of UFP Industries have demonstrated returns of +5.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), UFPI is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.