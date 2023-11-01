UFP Industries (UFPI) Q3 Earnings & Net Sales Miss, Down Y/Y

UFP Industries, Inc. UFPI reported tepid results for third-quarter 2023, wherein earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declined on a year-over-year basis. Lower pricing and organic unit sales hurt the company’s quarterly results.



Despite a tough year-over-year comparison, UFPI's emphasis on innovation, efficiencies and value-added solutions helped in margin expansion. The company remains focused on expanding its business through new products and acquisitions on the back of strong cash flow generation and a solid balance sheet position.

Earnings & Revenue Discussion

UFP Industries’ quarterly earnings came in at $2.10 per share, which missed the consensus mark of $2.13 by 1.4% and decreased 21.1% from the year-ago level of $2.66.

UFP Industries, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

UFP Industries, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | UFP Industries, Inc. Quote

Net sales of $1.83 billion also lagged the consensus mark of $2.28 billion by 10.2% and declined 21% year over year. The decline is mainly due to a 12% fall in prices and a 9% decrease in unit sales.



New product sales accounted for 9.7%, up from 7.8% reported a year ago.

Segment Discussion

UFP Retail Solutions: The segment reported net sales of $711.4 million for the quarter, which declined 16% year over year due to a 9% decline in selling prices and 7% lower organic unit sales.



Adjusted EBITDA margin rose 340 basis points (bps) from the prior year to 7.6%. The improvement is primarily backed by variable-priced products such as ProWood-treated lumber.



UFP Packaging: The Packaging segment’s net sales totaled $449.9 million, reflecting a decline of 23% from the year-ago period. For the quarter, selling prices decreased by 16% and organic unit sales were down by 9% year over year, partly offset by a 2% increase in sales from acquisitions.



On a year-over-year basis, value-added sales and new product sales, as a percent of total net sales, increased to 76% and 16.1% from 74% and 11.5%, respectively.



Adjusted EBITDA margin fell 350 bps from the prior year to 11.9% due to competitive price pressure and lower volume.



UFP Construction: Net sales in the segment were $584 million, down 25% year over year. This decline was mainly due to a 13% decline in organic unit sales and a 12% decline in selling prices.



Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 170 bps from the prior year to 13.2%, mainly due to more normalized market pricing and a decrease in volume owing to the decline in housing starts and in the production of manufactured homes.

Operating Highlights

During the third quarter, selling, general and administrative expenses — accounting for 10.7% of net sales — increased 150 bps year over year.



Adjusted EBITDA of $208 million reduced by 24% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin also contracted 40 bps from the prior year to 11.4%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

The company ended third-quarter 2023 with $2.2 billion in liquidity. Cash and cash equivalents were $957.2 million at the third-quarter end compared with $559.4 million at 2022-end. At Sep 30, 2023-end, net cash from operating activities was $711.8 million compared with $533 million in the corresponding year-ago period.



During the first nine months of 2023, UFPI repurchased 766,812 shares at an average price of $80.95 under the share repurchase plan. On Jul 26, its board of directors authorized up to $200 million for share repurchases through Jul 31, 2024. Of this authorization, $179 million was remaining at the third quarter’s end.



The company anticipates $175-200 million in capital expenditures in 2023.

Zacks Rank & Recent Construction Releases

Currently, UFP Industries sports a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.



Vulcan Materials Company VMC reported stellar results for the third quarter of 2023, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate for both earnings and revenues.



VMC’s adjusted EPS of $2.29 increased 28.7% from the year-ago level of $1.78. Total revenues of $2,185.8 million increased 4.7% year over year.



Otis Worldwide Corporation OTIS reported impressive results in third-quarter 2023. Its earnings and net sales surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and rose on a year-over-year basis. Its quarterly results reflected 12 consecutive quarters of organic sales growth and solid operating margin expansion, contributing to high-teens adjusted EPS growth.



OTIS reported quarterly EPS of 95 cents, increasing 18.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 80 cents. Net sales of $3.52 billion rose 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.



United Rentals, Inc.’s URI third-quarter 2023 earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. On a year-over-year basis, earnings and revenues increased courtesy of sustained growth across the business, profitability and returns, underpinned by broad-based activity.



URI’s adjusted EPS of $11.73 increased 26.5% from the prior-year figure of $9.27 per share. Total revenues of $3.77 billion grew 23.4% year over year.

