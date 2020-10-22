UFP Industries (UFPI) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Stock Up

UFP Industries, Inc.’s UFPI shares jumped more than 5% in the after-hours trading session on Oct 21, after the company reported impressive third-quarter 2020 results. Both earnings and revenues not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved on a year-over-year basis.



The company’s results in the quarter were driven by robust performance of UFP Retail Solutions, which benefited from increase in lumber prices and higher consumer demand. The company’s ProWood, Dimensions, Outdoor Essentials, and Deckorators product lines witnessed robust demand.



Notably, the company recently acquired Fire Retardant Chemical Technologies, LLC (FRCT), a major R&D company specializing in wood treating technologies like fire retardants.



During the reported quarter, UFP Industries reported earnings of $1.25 per share, comfortably surpassing the consensus mark of 80 cents by 56.3% and increasing 49% from the year-ago period.



Net sales of $1.49 billion outpaced the consensus mark of $1.22 billion by 21.7% and improved 28% on a year-over-year basis. The increase was driven by 20% rise in pricing and 8% increase in units sold. New product sales grew 41% year over year.

End-Market Sales Discussion

UFP Retail: The segment reported sales of $700.5 million during the quarter, up 76.4% year over year. Unit sales were also up 34% from the year-ago quarter, backed by 57% growth in Home and Decor, 30% rise in ProWood, 28% improvement in Outdoor Essentials Fence, Lawn and Garden, and 50% increase in Deckorators. Selling prices drove the same by 42%.



UFP Industrial: The Industrial segment’s sales totaled $282.1 million, reflecting a decline of 3.8% from the year-ago period. During the quarter, unit sales fell 2% year over year, partially mitigated by 6% higher selling prices.



UFP Construction: Sales in the segment were $447.1 million, up 0.4% year over year. A decline of 9% in unit sales was partially offset by an increase of 9% in selling prices. While unit sales increased 7% in Factory Built, the same for Concrete Forming, Site Built and Commercial was down 2%, 8% and 37%, respectively.

Operating Highlights

Gross margin of 16.5% improved 10 basis points (bps) year over year. Selling, general and administrative expenses — accounting for 9.1% of net sales — decreased 90 bps year over year. EBITDA of $125.7 million increased 40% year over year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

At the end of the quarter, cash and cash equivalents were $346.2 million, significantly up from $64.5 million in the comparable prior-year period. In the past nine months, net cash from operating activities totaled $185.1 million compared with $198.1 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

