UFP Industries (UFPI) Price Target Increased by 8.11% to 122.40

The average one-year price target for UFP Industries (NasdaqGS:UFPI) has been revised to 122.40 / share. This is an increase of 8.11% from the prior estimate of 113.22 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 103.02 to a high of 143.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.41% from the latest reported closing price of 111.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 877 funds or institutions reporting positions in UFP Industries. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 3.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UFPI is 0.28%, a decrease of 0.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.22% to 60,329K shares. The put/call ratio of UFPI is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,152K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,561K shares, representing an increase of 50.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UFPI by 51.41% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,933K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,884K shares, representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UFPI by 6.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,829K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,828K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UFPI by 9.59% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,513K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,523K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UFPI by 9.88% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,432K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,906K shares, representing a decrease of 33.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFPI by 15.27% over the last quarter.

UFP Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UFP Industries is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries - UFP Industrial, UFP Construction and UFP Retail Solutions - manufacture, distribute and sell a wide variety of value-added products used in residential and commercial construction, packaging and other industrial applications worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with affiliates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.