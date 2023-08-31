UFP Industries (UFPI) Price Target Increased by 10.22% to 117.30

The average one-year price target for UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) has been revised to 117.30 / share. This is an increase of 10.22% from the prior estimate of 106.42 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 103.02 to a high of 128.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.49% from the latest reported closing price of 104.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 843 funds or institutions reporting positions in UFP Industries. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UFPI is 0.26%, a decrease of 0.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.37% to 60,344K shares. The put/call ratio of UFPI is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,988K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,975K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UFPI by 16.74% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,928K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,838K shares, representing an increase of 4.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UFPI by 24.86% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,884K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,902K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UFPI by 15.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,828K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,814K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UFPI by 13.57% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,794K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,999K shares, representing a decrease of 11.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UFPI by 368.09% over the last quarter.

UFP Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UFP Industries is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries - UFP Industrial, UFP Construction and UFP Retail Solutions - manufacture, distribute and sell a wide variety of value-added products used in residential and commercial construction, packaging and other industrial applications worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with affiliates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

