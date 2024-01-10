UFP Industries (UFPI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

UFP Industries (UFPI) ended the recent trading session at $119.61, demonstrating a +0.81% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.57% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.75%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the wood and materials provider for the construction industry had gained 4.63% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's gain of 4.97% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 3.4% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of UFP Industries will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.68, reflecting a 20% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.75 billion, indicating an 8.41% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for UFP Industries. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher within the past month. UFP Industries is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, UFP Industries is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.37. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.15.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, placing it within the bottom 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

