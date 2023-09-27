UFP Industries (UFPI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, UFP Industries (UFPI) closed at $101.66, marking a +1.04% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the wood and materials provider for the construction industry had lost 3.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 5.1%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.86%.

UFP Industries will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, UFP Industries is projected to report earnings of $2.13 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 19.92%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.04 billion, down 12.35% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.26 per share and revenue of $7.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of -24.7% and -18.78%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for UFP Industries. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.06% lower. UFP Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, UFP Industries is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.19. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.15.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

