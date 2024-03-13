UFP Industries (UFPI) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The latest trading session saw UFP Industries (UFPI) ending at $115.09, denoting a +1.44% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.19% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.1%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the wood and materials provider for the construction industry had lost 1.21% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's gain of 6.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of UFP Industries in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.67, down 15.66% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.71 billion, indicating a 6.1% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

UFPI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.53 per share and revenue of $7.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6.69% and +0.72%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for UFP Industries. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.43% lower. As of now, UFP Industries holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, UFP Industries is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.07. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 26.64 for its industry.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, finds itself in the top 23% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.