UFP Industries (UFPI) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Shares of UFP Industries (UFPI) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 12% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $85.3 in the previous session. UFP Industries has gained 41.5% since the start of the year compared to the 20.2% move for the Zacks Construction sector and the 23.2% return for the Zacks Building Products - Wood industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on April 21, 2021, UFP Industries reported EPS of $1.67 versus consensus estimate of $0.9.

For the current fiscal year, UFP Industries is expected to post earnings of $4.73 per share on $6.65 billion in revenues. This represents a 18.25% change in EPS on a 28.96% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $5.41 per share on $6.98 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 14.45% and 4.96%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

UFP Industries may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

UFP Industries has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 16.6X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 15.1X versus its peer group's average of 14.7X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, UFP Industries currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if UFP Industries meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though UFP Industries shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does UFP Industries Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of UFP Industries have been moving higher, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? Some of its industry peers are also solid potential picks, including Potlatch (PCH), LouisianaPacific (LPX), and Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC), all of which currently have a Zacks Rank of at least #2 and a VGM Score of at least B, making them well-rounded choices.

The Zacks Industry Rank is in the top 2% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for UFP Industries, even beyond its own solid fundamental situation.

