UFP Industries' (UFPI) Handprint to Acquire Walnut Hollow Farm

UFP Industries, Inc. UFPI announced that its growing home decor business, Handprint, which is the unit of UFP Retail Solution, has inked an agreement to buy the business assets of Walnut Hollow Farm, Inc. The buyout is expected to be sealed by the end of April 2021. However, the financial terms of the transaction have been kept under wraps.



Walnut Hollow Farm, based in Dodgeville, WI, is a manufacturer of diversified precisely finished wood surfaces used in hobby, craft and woodworking projects as well as in taxidermy. It also sells woodburning tools and accessories. In 2020, the company recorded roughly $11 million of net sales.



With respect to this, Handprint’s managing director, Jennifer Meyer, said, “Walnut Hollow provides us a new and unique mix of ready-to-make wood products and wood tools that customers love for their superior quality.”

Inorganic Strategies Drive Growth

UFP Industries has been focusing on buyouts to strengthen its product portfolio and leveraging business opportunities. Acquisitions have been the most preferred mode of solidifying its product portfolio and leveraging business opportunities. The company completed the acquisition of PalletOne and SunBelt in January 2021. The acquisition of PalletOne will give it a platform to add products and services, and will create a new customer base. This is the largest and the most recent acquisition made by the company.



UFP Industries’ capital-allocation strategy targets acquisitions to provide reasonable returns on investments. In Nov 2020, the company announced that the affiliates of UFP Construction LLC acquired the assets of Atlantic Prefab, Inc.; Exterior Designs, LLC; and Patriot Building Systems, LLC. The buyouts will likely boost its presence in the Northeast as these three companies serve the commercial and multi-family construction markets therein. UFP Industries’ balanced business model and diversified product portfolio are major positives in this challenging time.



UFP Industries shares have gained 25.3% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 25% rally. Also, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 30 days, depicting analysts' optimism over the bottom-line growth potential. UFP Industries is benefiting from a solid U.S. residential market, and more demand for repair and remodeling activities. Also, buyout gains and shareholders' rewards will work in its favor.

Zacks Rank

UFP Industries — which shares space with Rayonier Inc. RYN, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX and Weyerhaeuser Company WY in the Zacks Building Products - Wood industry — currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

