UFP Industries (UFPI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

UFP Industries (UFPI) closed at $101.04 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.12% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.73%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the wood and materials provider for the construction industry had lost 0.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 2.94%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.8%.

UFP Industries will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, UFP Industries is projected to report earnings of $2.13 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 19.92%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.04 billion, down 12.1% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.26 per share and revenue of $7.83 billion. These totals would mark changes of -24.7% and -18.71%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UFP Industries. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.81% lower. UFP Industries currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, UFP Industries is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.22. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.13.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

