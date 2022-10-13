UFP Industries (UFPI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

UFP Industries (UFPI) closed at $72.87 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.01% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.6% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the wood and materials provider for the construction industry had gained 0.23% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's loss of 10.77% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.9% in that time.

UFP Industries will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 20, 2022. In that report, analysts expect UFP Industries to post earnings of $2.51 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 30.05%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.28 billion, up 8.78% from the year-ago period.

UFPI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.58 per share and revenue of $9.67 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +23.17% and +11.94%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for UFP Industries. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. UFP Industries is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, UFP Industries is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.89. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.45, so we one might conclude that UFP Industries is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.