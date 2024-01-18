UFP Industries (UFPI) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

The latest trading session saw UFP Industries (UFPI) ending at $115.81, denoting a +1.39% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.54%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.35%.

Shares of the wood and materials provider for the construction industry have depreciated by 7.3% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Construction sector's loss of 2.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of UFP Industries in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, UFP Industries is projected to report earnings of $1.68 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 20%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.75 billion, showing an 8.41% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UFP Industries. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. UFP Industries is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, UFP Industries is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.8. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.3.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, finds itself in the top 43% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.