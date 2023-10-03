UFP Industries (UFPI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, UFP Industries (UFPI) closed at $100.19, marking a -1.72% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the wood and materials provider for the construction industry had lost 5% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Construction sector's loss of 9.63% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 4.93% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from UFP Industries as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.13, down 19.92% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.04 billion, down 12.35% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.26 per share and revenue of $7.82 billion, which would represent changes of -24.7% and -18.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for UFP Industries. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. UFP Industries is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note UFP Industries's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.35. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.26.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UFPI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.