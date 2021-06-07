UFP Industries (UFPI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

UFP Industries (UFPI) closed at $76.01 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.65% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the wood and materials provider for the construction industry had lost 13.23% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 2.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.68% in that time.

UFPI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.84, up 70.37% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.37 billion, up 90.85% from the year-ago period.

UFPI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.34 per share and revenue of $8.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +58.5% and +55.48%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for UFPI should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. UFPI is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that UFPI has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.06 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.61.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, putting it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

