UFP Industries (UFPI) Acquires Ultra, Expands Portfolio

UFP Industries, Inc.’s UFPI subsidiary Deckorators, Inc. has acquired Howell, MI-based leading manufacturer of aluminum fencing, gates and railing, Ultra Aluminum Manufacturing Inc., for approximately $25 million. The deal includes $2 million to be paid if certain future performance goals are met.



Founded in 1996, Ultra designs and produces an extensive selection of ornamental aluminum fence and railing products for contractors, landscapers, dealers as well as wholesalers. The company generated approximately $46 million sales for the trailing 12-month period through November 2021. Consistent with its product innovation idea, the buyout will help UFP Industries to add aluminum fencing to the existing portfolio of vinyl and wood fencing.



Landon Tarvin, vice president of Deckorators, said, “Ultra has a diverse product line, including railing, a loyal and diversified national customer base, and a reputation for quality and professionalism that leads the industry. We’re thrilled to have them as a complement to our existing Deckorators deck and railing business.”

Acquisition Strategy a Boon

Acquisitions have been a preferred mode of solidifying UFP Industries' product portfolio and leveraging new business opportunities. On Dec 20, its affiliate UFP Packaging, LLC acquired Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Advantage Label & Packaging, Inc. for approximately $16 million. The deal includes $2.9 million for related real estate and incentive payments of up to $4.5 million over five years, subject to certain performance goals.



Again on Nov 22, its affiliate UFP Global Holdings Ltd. took over 70% of the equity of Ficus Pax Private Limited, which marked the company’s foray into India. The transaction was valued at $13.5 million.



Earlier on Sep 27, it acquired the operating assets of Haleyville, AL-based Shelter Products, Inc. for $6.5 million. Shelter Products’ 87,800 sq.-ft. warehouse provides distribution and logistics support to manufactured housing industry customers. Its close proximity to a UFP manufacturing facility, which supplies trusses to manufactured housing builders, will enable additional operational synergies.

UFP Industries’ shares have gained 63.2% so far this year compared with the Zacks Building Products – Wood industry’s 40.5% rally. Also, earnings estimates for 2021 have remained stable at $7.64 per share over the past 60 days, indicating 91% year-over-year growth. UFP Industries is benefiting from a solid U.S. residential market and high demand for repair and remodeling activities. Also, buyout gains and shareholders' rewards will work in its favor.

UFP Industries currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



