News & Insights

Markets
UFPI

UFP Industries Q3 Results Miss Estimates

October 31, 2023 — 08:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) announced Tuesday third-quarter net earnings attributable to controlling interests of $134.04 million or $2.10 per share, down from $167.24 million or $2.66 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net sales for the quarter decreased 21 percent to $1.83 billion from $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.13 per share on revenues of $2.02 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Last week, the Board of Directors for UFP Industries approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.30 per share, payable on December 15, 2023, to shareholders of record on December 1, 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UFPI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.