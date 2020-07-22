UFP Industries Q2 Profit Beats Street View; Shares Up 7%

(RTTNews) - UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) Wednesday reported second-quarter net earnings of $66.5 million or $1.08 per share, compared to $54.5 million or $0.88 per share last year.

Net sales for the quarter rose to $1.242 billion from $1.239 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.58 per share on revenues of $1.08 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

UFPI closed Wednesday's trading at $52.46, up $1.13 or 2.20%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further gained $3.90 or 7.43% in the after-hours trade.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.