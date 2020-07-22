Markets
UFPI

UFP Industries Q2 Profit Beats Street View; Shares Up 7%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) Wednesday reported second-quarter net earnings of $66.5 million or $1.08 per share, compared to $54.5 million or $0.88 per share last year.

Net sales for the quarter rose to $1.242 billion from $1.239 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.58 per share on revenues of $1.08 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

UFPI closed Wednesday's trading at $52.46, up $1.13 or 2.20%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further gained $3.90 or 7.43% in the after-hours trade.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UFPI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular