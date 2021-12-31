UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is UFP Industries's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that UFP Industries had US$321.0m in debt in September 2021; about the same as the year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$172.4m, its net debt is less, at about US$148.7m.

How Healthy Is UFP Industries' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:UFPI Debt to Equity History December 31st 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that UFP Industries had liabilities of US$665.7m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$471.1m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$172.4m and US$801.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$162.5m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, UFP Industries has a market capitalization of US$5.64b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

UFP Industries's net debt is only 0.20 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 70.2 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. Better yet, UFP Industries grew its EBIT by 106% last year, which is an impressive improvement. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine UFP Industries's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, UFP Industries recorded free cash flow worth 60% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

The good news is that UFP Industries's demonstrated ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. And the good news does not stop there, as its EBIT growth rate also supports that impression! Overall, we don't think UFP Industries is taking any bad risks, as its debt load seems modest. So we're not worried about the use of a little leverage on the balance sheet. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for UFP Industries (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

