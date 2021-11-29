UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UFPI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -16.67% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $86.96, the dividend yield is .92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UFPI was $86.96, representing a -5.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $92.10 and a 66.88% increase over the 52 week low of $52.11.

UFPI is a part of the Basic Industries sector. UFPI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.4. Zacks Investment Research reports UFPI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 86.5%, compared to an industry average of 22.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ufpi Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UFPI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UFPI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (PSCI)

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY)

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK)

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMS)

iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF (XJR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCI with an increase of 8.31% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of UFPI at 2.92%.

