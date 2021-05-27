UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UFPI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $79.6, the dividend yield is .75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UFPI was $79.6, representing a -11.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $89.97 and a 85.85% increase over the 52 week low of $42.83.

UFPI is a part of the Basic Industries sector. UFPI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.02. Zacks Investment Research reports UFPI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 58.58%, compared to an industry average of 38.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UFPI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UFPI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UFPI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (PSCI)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (XSHQ)

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO)

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (based on S&P SmallCap 600 Index -- (SLY)

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VIOO with an increase of 22.3% over the last 100 days. PSCI has the highest percent weighting of UFPI at 2.63%.

