UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UFPI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of UFPI was $60.69, representing a -5.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.20 and a 108.06% increase over the 52 week low of $29.17.

UFPI is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) and Trex Company, Inc. (TREX). UFPI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4. Zacks Investment Research reports UFPI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -5.63%, compared to an industry average of 13.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UFPI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UFPI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UFPI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (PSCI)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (XSHQ)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCI with an increase of 48.83% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of UFPI at 2.09%.

