UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased UFPI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that UFPI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $60.52, the dividend yield is .83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UFPI was $60.52, representing a -5.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.20 and a 107.47% increase over the 52 week low of $29.17.

UFPI is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) and Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX). UFPI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.18. Zacks Investment Research reports UFPI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 7.56%, compared to an industry average of 13.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UFPI Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to UFPI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have UFPI as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (PSCI)
  • Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (XSHQ)
  • Pacer Funds (CALF)
  • Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO)
  • First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSMO with an increase of 54.33% over the last 100 days. PSCI has the highest percent weighting of UFPI at 2.89%.

