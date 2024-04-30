UFP Industries, Inc. Reveals Retreat In Q1 Income, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $120.8 million, or $1.96 per share. This compares with $126.1 million, or $1.98 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.9% to $1.64 billion from $1.82 billion last year.

UFP Industries, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $120.8 Mln. vs. $126.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.96 vs. $1.98 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.64 Bln vs. $1.82 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.