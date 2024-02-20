UFP Industries, Inc. Reports Decline In Q4 Income, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $103.447 million, or $1.62 per share. This compares with $132.589 million, or $2.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 20.3% to $1.524 billion from $1.913 billion last year.

UFP Industries, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $103.447 Mln. vs. $132.589 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.62 vs. $2.10 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.65 -Revenue (Q4): $1.524 Bln vs. $1.913 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.