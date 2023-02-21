UFP Industries, Inc. Q4 Profit Declines, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $132.6 million, or $2.10 per share. This compares with $137.9 million, or $2.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.4% to $1.91 billion from $2.02 billion last year.

UFP Industries, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $132.6 Mln. vs. $137.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.10 vs. $2.21 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.83 -Revenue (Q4): $1.91 Bln vs. $2.02 Bln last year.

